Blast from past: Lyle wins Masters par-3 contest

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- No winner of the par-3 tournament has ever won the Masters in the same year, and it looks like the tradition will continue.
Sandy Lyle, the 1988 champion, won Wednesday's family-friendly par-3 tournament with a 5-under-par score. The 61-year-old hasn't made a cut at Augusta the past four years.
Devon Bling, a UCLA sophomore and U.S. Amateur runner-up, finished in a three-way tie with Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer for second. Bling was one of four players to make an ace.
Bling three-putted the final hole to lose his chance.