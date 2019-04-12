Tiger 1 shot off lead despite security guard scare

Tiger Woods' shot through the trees on No. 14 is well placed, but he gets tangled up with a security guard after his swing. Tiger would go on to drain a birdie putt. (1:11)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Short putts, par-5s, untimely weather delays and a security guard. All those factors conspired to derail Tiger Woods on Friday during the second round of the Masters.

And yet, somehow, he is one stroke from the lead entering the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods added a 4-under-par 68 to his opening-round 70, and it was more eventful than a number on a scorecard.

The four-time Masters champion birdied just one of the par-5s -- from 30 feet -- missed good birdie chances at the third, 12th and 13th holes, then got clipped by a security guard who slipped trying to keep fans away from Woods after playing a shot on the 14th -- and fell on the golfer's right knee.

"No, it's all good. Accidents happen," Woods said of the incident. "I've had galleries run over me. It's just, you know, when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen."

That Woods made the ensuing birdie putt from 15 feet only added to the absurdity.

Along the way, there was a 30-minute weather delay after Woods finally had some momentum with birdies at the ninth and 11th holes, and a great shot to five feet at the par-3 12th -- only to have to wait, and then miss.

Woods, 43, still got on the leaderboard despite playing the par-5s in even par.

He trails co-leaders Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Adam Scott -- all major winners.