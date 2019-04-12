        <
          Tiger uninjured after security slips into his ankle

            
          AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods survived a scary run-in with a security guard who slid into the golfer's ankle while trying to protect him from the gallery after hitting his second shot to the 14th green.

          Woods had hit his ball well left of the fairway at Augusta National and played an excellent shot through the trees to the green. As he was watching the ball flight, spectators began to converge, although none appeared in any danger of getting too close. But a security guard raced in to try to hold them back anyway, slipped on the wet grass and slid right into Woods' right ankle.

          The golfer, who has had numerous injuries over the years, appeared to be favoring and flexing the ankle as he approach the green, but he seemed to be OK as play continued.

          And he made the 15-foot putt on the 14th for birdie.

