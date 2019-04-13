Here's a tip: Phil takes Masterful dig at Kuchar

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson had some fun at Matt Kuchar's expense before his third round Saturday.

Mickelson shared a video of himself driving down fabled Magnolia Lane on Saturday morning. During the video, which Mickelson posted to social media, he said he was looking forward to his pairing with Kuchar, but didn't anticipate gambling with him.

"Obviously, we're not going to have any side action today because I'd probably see like .06 percent if I did win," Mickelson said. "But we're going to have a great day."

Kuchar was criticized mightily earlier this season for not paying his fill-in caddie enough after he won the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November.

The replacement caddie, David Giral Ortiz, complained about only receiving $5,000 from Kuchar, who earned more than $1.2 million for the victory. Ortiz reportedly requested $50,000 from Kuchar.

Caddies on the PGA Tour are typically paid a percentage of a player's winnings.

After Kuchar was criticized, he apologized to Ortiz and agreed to pay him $50,000. Kuchar also made an unspecified donation to the Mayakoba Classic's charity.

"I let myself, my family, my partners and those close to me down, but I also let David down," Kuchar said. "I plan to call David tonight when I'm off the course to apologize for the situation he has been put in, and I have made sure he has received the full total that he has requested."

Kuchar, 40, is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour and a member of numerous Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams. He ranks No. 10 on the all-time money list with more than $48 million in career earnings.