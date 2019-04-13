Finau ties first 9 Masters record with 6-under 30

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tony Finau was famously known for celebrating an ace in last year's Par 3 tournament at Augusta National Golf Club -- and dislocating his ankle and then popping it back into place. After Saturday's third round, Finau will be remembered for something else.

He tied the first-nine record with a 6-under 30 on the front nine to become the first player to reach 9 under in the 83rd edition of the Masters.

Finau, 27, missed a 10-foot putt on the No. 9 hole to break the record. He joined five other players who shot 30 on the front; Gary Woodland (2014), Phil Mickelson (2009), K.J. Choi (2004), Greg Norman (1988) and Johnny Miller (1975) also did it.

Finau's front nine was almost even better. He had short birdie putts on Nos. 2 and 3 and had a tap-in putt for eagle on what was nearly an albatross on the par-5 eighth.