Masters moves up Sunday start due to weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Due to the potential for severe weather on Sunday afternoon, Masters officials have adjusted the tee times for the final round.

Players will be grouped in threesomes beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. The leaders are scheduled to tee off at approximately 9:20 a.m. ET.

CBS will televise the final round live beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The Masters has not utilized a two-tee start since the first two rounds in 2005.

Rain has been in the forecast for Sunday, and the potential for thunderstorms and gusty winds increases to 80 percent around 4 p.m. ET.

"The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount," said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. "We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone -- the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world.

"Given the competitiveness and drama of this year's tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow."