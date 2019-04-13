Tiger 2 shots off Masters lead after 3rd-round 67

Tiger Woods' slow start to the day is negated by three straight birdies, which includes an excellent approach on the 7th hole. (0:46)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods has given himself a chance to win a 15th major championship.

After contending at both The Open and the PGA Championship last summer, Woods, 43, is in position to win the Masters for a fifth time after shooting 5-under-par 67 on Saturday at Augusta National.

Editor's Picks Masters moves up Sunday start due to weather With the threat of severe weather looming, the Masters will have players grouped in threesomes off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Finau ties first-9 Masters record with 6-under 30 Tony Finau tied a Masters front-nine record with a 6-under 30 on Saturday and finished with an 8-under 64 to vault up the leaderboard. 1 Related

Woods trails Francesco Molinari, Europe's Ryder Cup hero, by two shots. Molinari won The Open last summer at Carnoustie while playing with Woods in the final group.

They'll be in the final group again Sunday, this time in the morning after Masters officials moved up tee times due to the threat of inclement weather in the afternoon. They'll be joined by Tony Finau, who is tied with Woods at 11 under.

Woods has not won a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open. His last Masters victory came in 2005, when he defeated Chris DiMarco in a sudden-death playoff. Since then, Woods has seven top-6 finishes at the Masters.

All 14 of Woods' major championship victories have come from holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead.

Finau, who has one career PGA Tour victory, was one of three players to shoot 8-under-par 64 on Saturday. Never before had there been more than one 64 in a week at the Masters. In the third round this year, there were three.

Webb Simpson, who is at 9 under, also shot 64.