Tiger's 15 major championships in photos

Tiger Woods has thrilled in the majors for more than 20 years, starting with his record-breaking first Masters in 1997 all the way to his fifth title at Augusta National on Sunday. It was his 15th major title and first in almost 11 years.

Check out images of Tiger over the years from each of his 15 major wins.

No. 1: 1997 Masters

ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)

In his first Masters as a pro, Woods won by 12 strokes (over Tom Kite) with a record-breaking 18-under finish. He started the tournament with a 64 and led after every round.

No. 2: 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah Country Club

AP Photo/Morry Gash

In a thrilling Sunday battle, Woods beat 19-year-old Sergio Garcia by 1 stroke to win his second major.

No. 3: 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tiger's first U.S. Open title came in dominant fashion, as he finished 15 strokes ahead of second-place finishers Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

No. 4: 2000 Open at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland

Ben Curtis/PA Images/Getty Images

Woods completed the career grand slam, winning by 8 strokes over Els and Thomas Bjorn. He became the youngest player to win all four majors (passing Jack Nicklaus).

No. 5: 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Won his second straight PGA Championship, holding off Bob May in a three-hole playoff. Both finished 72 holes at 18-under.

No. 6: 2001 Masters

Robert Beck/SI/Icon SMI

Woods outlasted David Duval for his second Masters title. The win completed what became known as the "Tiger Slam," with Woods having all four major titles at the same time.

No. 7: 2002 Masters

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tiger successfully defended his Masters title, taking home his third green jacket. It was the only time Woods won the Masters in back-to-back years

No. 8: 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In front of raucous crowds on Long Island, Woods took home his second U.S. Open title on a tough Bethpage Black course. Woods was the only player to finish the week under par, with Phil Mickelson coming in second at even.

No. 9: 2005 Masters

AP Photo/Morry Gash

After a nearly three-year major drought, Woods got back on the board with his fourth Masters title, beating Chris DiMarco on the first hole of a playoff.

No. 10: 2005 Open at the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland

Tony Marshal/PA Images/Getty Images

Woods won for the second time at St Andrews, leading after every round on the way to a 4-stroke victory over Colin Montgomerie.

No. 11: 2006 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Back-to-back Open championships for Woods, who finished at 18-under, beating DiMarco by 2 strokes. It was an emotional win as it was his first major since the death of his father, Earl, earlier in the year.

No. 12: 2006 PGA Championship at Medinah Country Club

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The 2006 PGA Championship marked Woods' second straight major title, as he beat 2003 PGA winner Shaun Micheel by 5 shots. The tournament was back at Medinah, where Woods won in 1999.

No. 13: 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Woods defended his title for his fourth PGA Championship win. He led after the second and third rounds on the way to a 2-stroke victory over Woody Austin.

No. 14: 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

His last major title before the 2019 Masters was one of the most dramatic. Battling a knee injury, Woods limped his way to a 72-hole tie with Rocco Mediate, who he then beat on the first hole of sudden death, following an 18-hole playoff Monday. Just days after the win, Woods announced that he would need knee surgery and would be out for the rest of the 2008 season.

No. 15: 2019 Masters

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After going more than 10 years without a major win, Woods got it done at the place where his major dominance began. For the first time as a pro, Woods came from behind in the final round to win a major, becoming the second-oldest Masters champion behind only Jack Nicklaus.