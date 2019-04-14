Social media goes wild over Tiger Woods' incredible Masters win

Tiger Woods started the final round at Augusta National two strokes off the lead before roaring to the top of the leaderboard for his his fifth Masters victory -- and first 2005.

Here's what athletes, celebrities and other notable golf fans around the world had to say as Woods' victory sent social media into a Sunday frenzy.

Clutch 🐅 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Michael Phelps cheering on Tiger.🏌🏻‍♂️🏊🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VmARyfRBbZ — Peter Lattman (@peterlattman) April 14, 2019

All the media folks who said Tiger was done.... #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/4YpHzaaH7U — Damien Woody 🏁 (@damienwoody) April 14, 2019

If all these mistakes and scared looking putts look familiar it's because they are. We used to call it the Tiger effect. And today proves, it never went away. #TheMasters — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 14, 2019

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Never seen or heard this place like this. Absolutely amazing scene. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 14, 2019

81 PGA TOUR victories.



15 majors.



5 green jackets.



1 historic weekend. pic.twitter.com/BS3M4nPuiV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 14, 2019

A big "well done" from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

I need some of that gum Tiger is chewing! #Tiger #Masters — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) April 14, 2019

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

I guess now is the time we remind people Tiger has won major championships at Bethpage and Pebble Beach, site of the next two majors. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019