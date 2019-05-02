        <
        >

          Reports: Tiger to visit White House on Monday

          play
          Tiger: '15 has been a long time coming' (4:06)

          Tiger Woods speaks with Tom Rinaldi about winning the 2019 Masters in front of his kids, recovering from injury and enjoying his 15th major. (4:06)

          9:34 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Tiger Woods is set to celebrate his Masters victory by visiting the White House and President Donald Trump on Monday, according to multiple reports.

          The reports say Trump will host a ceremony honoring Woods, who won his 15th major championship last month and fifth green jacket.

          The day after the victory, Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Woods and announced he would be honoring him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor for a civilian. That presentation is expected to take place later in the year.

          The president is an avid golfer who played a round with Woods at Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices