Tiger to be honored at White House on Monday

Tiger Woods speaks with Tom Rinaldi about winning the 2019 Masters in front of his kids, recovering from injury and enjoying his 15th major. (4:06)

Tiger Woods will celebrate his Masters victory and receive the nation's highest honor for a civilian when he visits the White House and President Donald Trump on Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday announced the event, at which Woods will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Woods won the Masters last month for his 15th major championship. The day after the victory, Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Woods and announced he would be honoring him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The president is an avid golfer who played a round with Woods at Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, in February.