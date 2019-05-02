McIlroy shares lead at Quail Hollow after 66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rory McIlroy made the most of his game and turned it into a 5-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen after the opening round Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy, a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, twice made birdie when he was out of position off the tee and ran off three straight birdies on the back nine for his lowest start in his 10 appearances at Quail Hollow.

Dahmen holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish a bogey-free round -- no small task on a firm, fast course -- to match McIlroy.

Patrick Reed was among those at 67, while defending champion Jason Day had a 68.