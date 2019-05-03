Van Dam, Ryu, Ji share LPGA lead at Lake Merced

DALY CITY, Calif. -- Long-hitting Anne van Dam of the Netherlands two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday with South Koreans So Yeon Ryu and Eun-Hee Ji in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

The 23-year-old van Dam bogeyed two of the first four holes in her afternoon round at Lake Merced. She rallied with an eagle on the par-4 eighth and five birdies to match morning starters Ryu and Ji.

Ryu closed with a bogey on the par-5 ninth. She had seven birdies and two bogeys.

Ji had six birdies and a bogey.

Celine Boutier, Amy Yang and Peiyun Chien shot 68. Boutier had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on her final nine. Yang birdied five of her last six holes.