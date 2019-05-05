        <
          Three share lead at Quail Hollow; McIlroy 2 back

          8:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Joel Dahmen held his own playing in the final group for the first time and wound up in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Max Homa on a stormy Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

          Very much in the mix was Rory McIlroy, who was reminded at every turn that it was his 30th birthday. He had a 3-under 68 and was two shots behind.

          Dahmen and Homa each dropped a shot over the final three holes for a 70. Dufner atoned for consecutive bogeys with consecutive birdies on the back nine for a 71. They were at 11-under 202.

          Pat Perez had a bogey-free 66 through two rain delays and was one shot behind.

