          Two-time champ Mickelson commits to Travelers

          11:26 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HARTFORD, Conn. -- Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the Travelers Championship, returning to Connecticut's PGA Tour stop for the first time in 16 years.

          The 48-year-old Mickelson, who is currently ranked No. 23, won what was then named the Greater Hartford Open in 2001 and 2002.

          The three-time Masters champion joins a Travelers Championship field that has 12 other top-25 ranked golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and defending champion Bubba Watson.

          The Travelers Championship will be held June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

