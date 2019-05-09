How good, really, is this Tiger Woods?

With his win at the Masters, Tiger Woods' comeback seems complete. But is the Big Cat truly back? To answer that -- and to glean his odds of claiming another major at the PGA Championship (which starts Thursday) or U.S. Open (June 13-16) -- we've charted New Tiger against the three Classic Tigers of his peak seasons. Let's fire up the wayback machine!

Tiger at the 2000 WGC-NEC Invitational, where he averaged an absurd 319.9 yards off the tee. That's harder to do with fused vertebrae in your back. Donald Miralle/Getty Images