          Day shoots 64, leads Champions Tradition by 3

          10:49 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Glen Day birdied four of the final five holes to take a three-stroke lead over David Toms at the Regions Tradition after a weather-delayed first round completed early Friday.

          Day finished with an 8-under 64 after completing the final two holes at Greystone's Founders Course. He was scheduled to tee off for the second round a few hours after completing the first with a birdie on No. 18.

          Toms had six birdies and a bogey for a 67.

          Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez was among a group four strokes back, including Steve Stricker, Billy Andrade and Steve Jones.

          Two-time winner Bernhard Langer, who has won a record 10 senior majors, finished at 69.

          Day is seeking his first win on the senior tour. His only PGA Tour victory came in 1999.

