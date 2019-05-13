Thomas to miss PGA Championship with injury

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Justin Thomas withdrew from the PGA Championship on Monday due to a wrist injury.

The 2017 PGA champ also missed the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago due to the same issue. He tied for 12th last month at the Masters.

Thomas was replaced in the field by Kelly Kraft.

Ranked fifth in the world, Thomas, 26, has nine PGA Tour victories. His best result this season was second at the Genesis Open in February. He also finished third in the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas injured his wrist and shoulder while hitting a tree when trying to hit a shot at the Honda Classic in March.