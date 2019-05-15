Tiger decides rest is better than practice

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Tiger Woods never showed up at Bethpage Black on Wednesday, the day prior to the PGA Championship, choosing to rest away from the course rather than play a final practice round.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, denied that Woods was ill or not feeling well, saying "he's all good, just getting some rest. Saw the course last week, all is good.''

Woods played a practice round at Bethpage a week ago and did a majority of the work in figuring out various yardages and learning sight lines.

Tiger Woods walks along the ninth green Monday during his practice round for the PGA Championship. AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

On Tuesday, Woods said during a news conference that he only planned to practice at the course after playing nine holes on Monday. Woods had said he would play nine more holes Wednesday, and was scheduled to play a practice round with Harold Varner but never came to the course.

The PGA will be his first tournament since winning his 15th major championship and fifth Masters on April 14.

"There's definitely going to be a component to stamina this week as the week goes on,'' Woods said on Tuesday. "Four days over a tough championship that is mentally and physically taxing takes its toll.''

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 8:24 a.m. Thursday with defending champion Brooks Koepka and reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari.