Tiger will miss cut by 1 shot at PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Tiger Woods will miss the cut at the PGA Championship, the first time he has done so in his career at a major championship following a major victory.

Woods followed up his roller-coaster round of 72 on Thursday with a three-over 73 on Friday, putting him 5 over for the tournament and missing the cut by one stroke.

"Made too many mistakes, and just didn't do the little things I needed to do," Woods said. "I had a couple three-putts, I didn't hit wedges close, didn't hit any fairways today. Did a lot of little things wrong."

Woods won the Masters last month, his 15th major title and first since the 2008 U.S. Open. But after taking the last month off, Woods never looked sharp at Bethpage Black, where he won the 2002 U.S. Open. A run of three straight bogeys to start the back nine doomed him to a weekend off for the first time since the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock. He shot 73 to finish at 145, 5 over par.

"I'm the Masters champion, and I'm 43 years old," Woods said. "And that's a pretty good accomplishment."

For Woods, it is just the 19th missed cut of his professional career on the PGA Tour (20 worldwide). For perspective, tournament leader Brooks Koepka, 29, has missed 18. It was Woods' ninth missed cut in a major.

"I just wasn't moving the way I needed to, and -- just the way it goes," Woods said. "There are gonna be days and weeks where it's just not gonna work, and today was one of those days."

After an opening-round 72, Woods needed to shoot no worse than 2 over par to make the cut and seemed in decent shape after a birdie at the ninth hole. But Woods hit just one fairway over the first nine holes and that inaccuracy off the tee cost him as he continued to miss them on the back nine. He ended up hitting just three for the round.

Woods, ranked sixth in the world, is expected to play the Memorial Tournament in two weeks prior to next month's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

"There's no reason why I can't get up to speed again, and crank it back up," Woods said. "But I gotta start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We'll do that first, and I'll start cranking it back up again."