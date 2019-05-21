Hovland wins Hogan Award as top college golfer

U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland of Norway was selected for the Ben Hogan Award as the national's top college golfer.

Hovland is the fourth player from Oklahoma State to win since the award moved to Colonial. The others were Hunter Mahan (2003), Rickie Fowler (2008) and Peter Uihlein (2011), another U.S. Amateur champion.

It also makes it three times in five years that the award went to a European. Spain's Jon Rahm won in 2015 and 2016 for Arizona State.

Hovland is the No. 1 player in the world amateur ranking.

Along with winning the U.S. Amateur, Hovland was runner-up at the European Amateur, reached the round of 16 at the British Amateur and tied for eighth at the World Amateur Team Championship. In April, he was low amateur at the Masters.

This year, he won three times at Oklahoma State and was never outside the top 12 in all eight of his tournaments.

Hovland won the award over teammate Matt Wolff and Cal senior Collin Morikawa.