          Moore delivers for Arizona in NCAA quarterfinals

          10:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Haley Moore delivered again for Arizona, making a 15-foot birdie for a 1-up victory that lifted the defending champions to a 3-2 victory over Southern California and a spot in the semifinals at the rain-delayed NCAA Women's Golf Championship.

          A six-hour storm delay meant only the quarterfinals were played Tuesday at Blessing Golf Club.

          Auburn, which barely got the final spot in match play, was 3 down in all but one of its matches before it rallied to stun Texas, the top seed from stroke play.

          Jennifer Kupcho got the final point for Wake Forest in a 3-2 victory over Arkansas, ending the career of NCAA champion Maria Fassi. In the longest match, Virginia Elena Carter made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 24th hole as Duke eliminated Stanford.

