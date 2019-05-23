Tiger enters next week's Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods has entered next week's Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus' annual event in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods has won the tournament five times and it has been a frequent event on his schedule, as it is typically played two weeks prior to the U.S. Open. Woods finished tied for 23rd last year.

After Woods missed the cut last week at the PGA Championship, it was expected that he would add the Memorial because the two rounds at Bethpage Black are the only competitive golf he has played since winning the Masters on April 14.

Woods shot scores of 72-73 to miss the cut by one stroke in the PGA, but he was 17 shots behind eventual winner Brooks Koepka.

He was not specific, but Woods suggested he was not in perfect form heading to the PGA Championship. He had skipped the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks earlier and did not play a Wednesday practice round at the course the day before the start of the tournament.

"There's no reason why I can't get up to speed again and crank it back up," he said after missing the cut. "I've got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We'll do that first and then start cranking it back up again. I just wasn't moving the way I needed to. That's the way it goes. There's going to be days and weeks where it's just not going to work, and today was one of those days."

Woods spent the earlier part of this week practicing in Florida. He has a fundraising event for his foundation that includes a golf clinic this weekend in Las Vegas.

In 16 appearances at the Memorial, Woods has eight top-10 finishes, with the last of his five victories coming in 2012. He has never missed the cut, but during the throes of his back issues in 2015, Woods shot a third-round 85 -- his highest score as a pro.