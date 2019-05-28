Tiger fundraising top bid: $75K to caddie

DUBLIN, Ohio - Before heading to Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods had his annual fundraising event in Las Vegas for his TGR Foundation.

And one perk fetched a hefty amount during an auction: $75,000 to caddie for Woods during a pro-am later this year.

Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of National Funding, bid the winning amount, surpassing the $50,000 paid last year by Jim Williams, who had the honor of caddying for Woods during the pro-am at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Gilbert will take over the bag from Woods' regular caddie, Joe LaCava, at the Hero World Challenge pro-am, scheduled for Dec. 3.

Woods, the reigning Masters champion who moved to No. 5 in the world this week, hosts Tiger Jam annually in Las Vegas. Over the years, the event has generated more than $21 million for his foundation, which focuses on educational programs and youth development.

Janet Jackson was introduced by Woods for a concert, and Russell Westbrook joined Woods for a poker showdown.

Other auction items included trips to Albany in the Bahamas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas, where Woods designed a golf course; each went for $20,000. A Virtual Green putting machine also auctioned for $22,500.

Woods is back in action this week at the Memorial, where he has won five times. It is his first tournament start since missing the cut at the PGA Championship and will be his last prior to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in two weeks.