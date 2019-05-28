U.S. Women's Open prize hits $1M for first time

Players will be competing for a seven-figure prize for the first time at the U.S. Women's Open this week.

The USGA announced Tuesday it is raising the prize money at the U.S. Open to $12.5 million and at the U.S. Women's Open to $5.5 million. The purse for the U.S. Open is the largest of the four majors and equals the purse at the Players Championship.

Notable about the U.S. Women's Open -- always the largest purse on the LPGA Tour -- is the winner getting $1 million.

John Bodenhamer, the senior managing director of championships for the USGA, says the purse increase is part of an ongoing effort to create an experience for players "commensurate with the game's most prestigious championships."