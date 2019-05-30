        <
          Bombs away: 2 drivers boost Lefty's confidence

          2:18 PM ET
          Mark Schlabách
          DUBLIN, Ohio -- Phil Mickelson is carrying two drivers in his bag at the Memorial Tournament this week -- but probably not for the reasons you think.

          In a video posted to Twitter before his opening round at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, Mickelson explained why he's carrying two drivers for the first time in a long time.

          "Well, I saw a post of Bubba Watson hitting bombs without a shirt on and he had bear chest hair," Mickelson said. "Not b-a-r-e chest hair. I mean grizzly b-e-a-r chest hair. And I thought if I have to have that to hit bombs, I don't want to hit bombs. So I have a shorter driver, which I can [use to] hit cute little cuts into the fairway.

          "But then I realized that when I was not hitting bombs, my confidence was low, my self-esteem was low. Oftentimes, I wouldn't want to get out of bed. And so when I started hitting bombs, my confidence shot back up. My testosterone was back, my overall attractiveness increased. And so I'm going to have a driver to hit cute cuts in the fairway and one to hit bombs."

          The change comes two weeks before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. He has never won the U.S. Open, his last leg needed to complete the career grand slam, after finishing second six times.

          Driving distance hasn't been Mickelson's problem -- he is tied for 21st with a 306.9-yard average. He ranks 207th among PGA Tour players in driving accuracy, hitting only 49.5 percent of fairways going into the Memorial.

