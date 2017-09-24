Georgia alum Kevin Kisner planned ahead.

He just didn't know he would finish Saturday tied for second place in the PGA Tour's Tour Championship at 10-under after carding the lowest score in Round 3, a 6-under 64.

On Friday evening, Kisner turned to Twitter to try to find a helicopter that could take him from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to Saturday evening's showdown between No. 11 Georgia and No. 17 Mississippi State in Athens, Georgia -- after he finished his third round, of course.

When you're three shots off the lead at the Tour Championship, but have equally pressing concerns on Saturday. Mark Schlabach, ESPN Senior Writer

Moving into contending position didn't stop Kisner from following through on his plan, as he hopped into a helicopter that Justin Thomas -- tied for fourth at the Tour Championship after three rounds, and an Alabama alum, to boot -- helped arrange, per the Golf Channel.

Not only did Kisner make it to the game, but he got a pretty decent view, as ESPN's Mark Schlabach noted:

When you're two shots off the lead at Tour Championship, but still made a Saturday night in Athens @K_Kisner pic.twitter.com/DXNMSboUJE — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) September 23, 2017

Kisner was expected to take the helicopter back to Atlanta (about a 25-minute ride) on Saturday night after the game.

He'll be in the last pairing for Sunday's final round, teeing off at 1:50 p.m. ET with Paul Casey, who leads the tournament by two strokes.

--David DeChant