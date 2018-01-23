Expert picks for the Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA Tour continues the West Coast swing, landing at Torrey Pines Golf Course for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Tony Finau

I've been telling anyone willing to listen that Finau is ready for a breakthrough season that could elevate him to top-10 player in the world status. On a long golf course like Torrey South, where he finished T-4 last year, he should thrive once again. -- Jason Sobel

Justin Rose

The Englishman made the long commute from Abu Dhabi, where his T-22 was the first time in 11 events that he did not finish among the top 10. Ranked sixth in the world, Rose tied for fourth at Torrey Pines a year ago. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Jhonattan Vegas

Vegas is a bombing ball striker whose history here indicates he has no issues going from Bermuda greens to Bentgrass/poa. His game looked sharp again last week, so we're going back, and even though I expect some to follow, I don't think it's a concern in GPPs. Vegas scares me in cash games, but I totally understand the play if you want to use him in those, as well. -- Taras Pitra

Charles Howell III

In his past nine trips to Torrey Pines, Howell has made every single cut and recorded four top-10 finishes. Not usually in one of the final groups on Sunday, he generally works best in DFS cash games, but once in a while he puts up a big finish, especially on courses he historically has success on. In his past six events played, he has finished in the top 35 in all but one of them. Being priced at $8,300 allows us to easily play him along with one of the top-priced guys in the field. -- Jeff Bergerson

Tony Finau

Finau grades out very well for the Farmers Insurance Open, with his long game obviously a great fit on both courses. From a course history perspective, Finau has finishes of T-24, T-18 and T-4 from 2015 to 2017 (in that order), and he enters the week off five-straight made cuts in the 2018 season with a second-place finish at the Safeway and a T-32 at the Sony Open. In 2017, he was one of the best players on tour off the tee and in approach play while dominating with the long irons, posting a combined -82 relative to par from outside 175 yards. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

J.J. Spaun

The San Diego State grad makes his return to Torrey Pines this week and has looked good to start the season, posting three top-15 finishes last fall. He looked sharp here a year ago and finished ninth in his first appearance at this tournament. He has good distance off the tee, is excellent with his long irons and is very good in terms of scoring a lot of birdies. He missed the cut last week, but shot -6, so it was hardly an ugly effort. Plus, it may be enough to keep other owners away. -- Zach Turcotte

Tiger Woods

It is difficult to target a golfer making his first competitive start with FedEx Cup points on the line since this event last year, but in this case, the golfer is Tiger Woods. There is concern regarding how well his surgically-repaired back will hold up, but he had a positive outing in the Hero World Challenge in early December (T-9), despite a minuscule field and a few top-ranked golfers by all accounts treating it as an exhibition event. Even so, an $8,900 salary on FanDuel this week has a significant amount of value in it if Woods makes the cut and shows very capable top-25 upside. He won the event in 2013, but Woods is clearly a different golfer now in 2018. Still, the DFS value-play angle on FanDuel is hard to ignore. -- Erik Dantoft