Expert picks for the Waste Management Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale, Arizona this week to play in front of one of the best crowds in golf at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Rickie Fowler

When everyone else zigs, you've gotta zag. Whether you're in a weekly pool or grinding DFS lineups, you'll notice a smaller percentage of Rickie shares than usual this week, as he's coming off an MC at Torrey Pines. I'll chalk that up to his (inexplicable) poor track record there as opposed to poor form. With the final round ending on Super Bowl Sunday, it would take a win from a guy like Fowler to grab even a little sliver of the spotlight. It almost happened two years ago; here's guessing it happens this week. -- Jason Sobel

A missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open should not be cause for alarm. For some reason, that venue has given him fits of late, and yet in recent years he has bounced right back at TPC Scottsdale, suffering a playoff loss to Hideki Matsuyama two years ago and tying for fourth a year ago. Look for him to break through for a win this week. -- Bob Harig

J.B. Holmes

Does it seem like it's been 10 years since he last won the event? And to think that was the second time Holmes had done it, the first being in 2006. Holmes comes in off just missing out on a playoff at the Farmers where there was an uproar about his slow play, especially on the last hole. Holmes is a slow player and he will be again this week when he gets in contention. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Zach Johnson

I don't normally recommend Johnson, but if I left him off this week I'd be doing you a disservice. His form is still intact, even though he's going the wrong way as a trend, but coming back to this course should turn his form in the right direction. We should expect another finish inside the top 20 as long as he's able to drop putts. Johnson is cash-game viable and he'll probably be unpopular in GPP's this week, so we should be able to get an advantage by investing in him in tournament formats. -- Taras Pitra

Brendan Steele

A consistent cut-maker, Steele has not missed a weekend since The Northern Trust last August. Since then he has recorded five top 30s including a win at the Safeway Open. In addition to solid form, he has performed well here at TPC Scottsdale with a 16th, 17th, 26th, and 6th his last four appearances. His price tag of $7,800 makes him a cash-game lock, but I will also use him in GPPs. -- Jeff Bergerson

Si Woo Kim

Although his course history here isn't the most exciting -- one missed cut and a T67 in 2016 that included a round of 78 on Sunday -- and his 2017 statistics are tough to look with back injuries and WDs limiting him ... and yet somehow he picked up a win at The Players Championship. Looking further back to when Kim was healthy, he's long off the tee and is fairly strong on both par-4s and short approaches (combined -85 under par). This season, Kim has only missed the one cut (at the RSM Classic) and has picked up a third at Mayakoba and 10th at the Tournament of Champions. His putting has cost him dearly early in the year, but he gained strokes on the greens here in 2017, and putting is so variable from week-to-week that at only $6,900 he's more than worth a shot. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value pick

Keegan Bradley

There are no gifts this week in terms of pricing for FanDuel, but we'll take what is available and should be happy to continue to play Bradley for a price below the average again this week. Keegan's game matches up well with another former anchor putter in Webb Simpson who was able to turn his putting around last season and finished the year on a roll. Keegan has started to flash some signs of life with his putter and he's too good of a ball striker to overlook this week. Coming off of another top-10 finish at a challenging event at Torrey Pines, he'll look to continue his run this week at a course where he has posted four top-25 finishes in six starts. -- Zach Turcotte