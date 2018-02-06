Expert picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

The PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach, California this week to play in what is often one of the most entertaining fields of the year due to the celebrity element, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

I'm going to ignore any previous course history and recent PGA Tour form, instead going with an under-the-radar talent in the world's 21st-ranked player. I'm expecting big things from "RCB" this year and, with finishes of sixth or better in three of his last six worldwide starts, he's already trending in the right direction. -- Jason Sobel

Dustin Johnson

If this seems too obvious, well... The No. 1-ranked player in the world loves Pebble Beach, and his results are just too good to ignore. He tied for third here last year. He has two victories and another four top-five results in this tournament. He was the 54-hole leader at the 2010 U.S. Open. Plus, he's off to a good start in 2018 with a victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a T9 in Abu Dhabi. -- Bob Harig

Ten starts, nine cuts made, seven top sevens, six top fives, two wins. Any questions? To say DJ is a "horse for the courses" would make the horse blush. Johnson's average four-day scoring total is -10. That's just obscene, even for a Pro-Am event. Only Phil Mickelson has earned more money at this event than Johnson, and Phil has played it more than twice as many times! -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker bounced back at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He's typically one to slowly find his form, so this year he's definitely in play as a "course horse." If you're looking at trends, he placed 4th in this event last year. His ball striking is where it should be and the putter continues to get better. -- Taras Pitra

Shane Lowry

He's had a disappointing couple of weeks -- at the Waste Management (T65) and the Farmers (MC) -- but prior to that, Lowry had been very solid with a T12, T8, T12, and T2 stretch. He brings with him a fairly strong tournament history at Pebble Beach with finishes of 14th, 41st, and 21st over the last three years. With everybody gravitating toward Austin Cook and Cabrera-Bello because of their ridiculous prices, Lowry might be overlooked a bit at $7,500. I will mainly be targeting him in GPPs, not cash games. -- Jeff Bergerson

Chris Kirk

Kirk has a middling history at Pebble Beach, with two missed cuts in six tries, a T61 and a T69. However, he also had a second-place finish in 2013 and came in T39 last year. Kirk has been in solid form since the 2018 season turned over, despite missing two cuts (Shriners, CareerBuilder), thanks to three finishes of T11 or better. Kirk has been very strong this season both on the approach and around the greens, sitting 15th and 21st for the 2018 season in those areas. He's typically a poor putter, which makes him a higher-risk selection, but is typically strong on par-3s (of which there are 17 through four rounds). With a 2018 scoring average of 4.59 on par-5s, he should keep his head above the water there as well. Kirk also typically has one of the lower launch angles on the PGA Tour, which should help him on the weekend when the winds do pick up. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Paul Dunne

Each year, we get a small window to buy when young, European players come over to join the PGA Tour ahead of the majors. Very few owners this week are going to be on Dunne, the young Irishman who is a putting specialist. This is a good spot for him to come stateside as this location features shorter courses which fit his game well. This should give him a chance to shine before most other DFS owners have a chance to hop on board. -- Zach Turcotte

Chesson Hadley

Hadley returns to Pebble Beach fresh off a T5 finish in the Waste Management Phoenix Open last week. The week before that, he had a T23 finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was predated by a T41 finish in the CareerBuilder Challenge. His form at the start of his 2018 portion of the PGA Tour schedule is trending in the right direction for another quality fantasy performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Top-10 finishes in 2015 and 2014 show that when his game in on, he can navigate with ease around the three courses that will be used this week. Hadley offers plenty of upside with his $9,500 salary on FanDuel and also comes with a higher floor in this salary range because of his scoring abilities. -- Erik Dantoft