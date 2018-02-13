Expert picks for the Genesis Open

The PGA Tour heads to the Riviera Country Club in California this weekend for the Genesis Open.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Rory McIlroy

There's plenty of incentive for McIlroy this week. He's coming off a missed cut at Pebble Beach, where putting plagued him during the second round. And he's got the bad memory of a year ago at Riviera, where he was in contention early in the final round before fading to a 75. In 11 rounds this year, McIlroy has shot 8 in the 60s. -- Bob Harig

Paul Casey

He's been so close, so many times over the past few years, but it's time for Casey to finally win again. Following last week's T-8 result at Pebble Beach, he now returns to the comfort of Riviera, where he reached a playoff three years ago. With top-20 finishes in 12 of his last 13 global starts, he's due. -- Jason Sobel

Phil Mickelson

The winless streak (since 2013) is about to come to an end. After missing the cut at the CareerBuilder Phil has knocked off three straight cuts in a row with his last two starts netting a T-5 and a runner-up last week. This event Phil ranks second in all-time money earned and has played it 16 times. Comfort with success -- I'd say that's a recipe for holding a trophy again. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Brendan Steele's consistency makes him a strong pick for DFS this week. Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Xander Schauffele

Xander is a much better putter on poa than Bermuda, so we'll need to target him more often on this green surface. He's been under 10 percent owned in GPPs in two of the last three events and I'm expecting more of the same this week as he has no course history to make it easier for others to tout him. Outside of the Sentry ToC, he's gained strokes on approach, with his best being at TPC Scottsdale and that should continue here as well. He's a core play for me this week. -- Taras Pitra

Brendan Steele

If you are looking for a guy who is almost an automatic cut-maker week in and week out, Steele is your guy. Dating back to the first event of the season in the fall, Steele has not finished outside of the top 30 in any of his six events played. He has also flashed some upside with a T-3 in his last appearance at Waste Management and a win this fall at Safeway. Steele also has been very solid at Riviera over the years, having made the cut in each of his last six appearances. Feel confident in rostering Steele in both cash games and GPPs this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Cameron Smith

This is a value that could go overlooked -- he should garner less ownership than past winner Hahn (more on him below), at any rate -- even though Smith has been lights out in 2018. Until Smith's T-48 at the Waste Management, he hadn't finished worse than T-20 since the PGA calendar rolled over, and what also bodes well is that he played well on kikuyu/poa courses in the past (possibly thanks to his Aussie heritage). His T-20 at the Farmers, and T-33 at the Farmers/T-28 here last year are all good signs that he can work his way around the course. Statistically he does struggle on approach, but he's been very strong from the rough, is an excellent scrambler and is a stud scorer. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

K.J. Choi

Every year when this event approaches, I ask myself the same question: can I get by with KJ Choi for another year at Riviera? Over and over, he's proven to be incredibly reliable, having never missed the cut here in 17 starts and usually finishing inside of the top 30. I was hesitant going into Pebble Beach as he had missed three straight cuts to start 2018, but a 26th place bounce back finish last week has me feeling confident that we can get one more solid effort here out of Choi, which we will need in order to fit DJ in at the top of our lineups this week. -- Zach Turcotte

Ollie Schniederjans

Ollie Schniederjans arrives at the Genesis Open with a great deal of momentum after finishing the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a bogey-free six-under 66 in the final round. That was good enough to move him into a tie for third place and now has two top-10 finishes to begin his 2018 portion of the PGA TOUR season. The Riviera Country Club this week is a course that fits Ollie's game as evident by his T-8 finish in his Genesis Open debut last year. His distance off the tee along with solid iron play should give him another opportunity to contend this year. The price of $9,400 for Schniederjans is a great mid-range value this week on FanDuel, which allows the flexibility to still add a top-tier golfer or two in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft