Expert picks for the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

The best golfers in the world head to Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City this week to play in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players whom they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Jon Rahm

He came close last year, losing to world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, but I like him this week as he starts closing that gap between himself and DJ just a little bit more. -- Jason Sobel

Oh, what some downtime and re-charging of the batteries can do for world No. 2! Last year was his first time playing in the event and he finished in a solid T-3, meaning he'll have very fond memories of this course yet still be hungering for a win. Also, with Justin Thomas winning last week and moving into third in the OWGR, Rahm will also want to prove his rank is deserved. He comes in with two weeks rest. -- Michael Collins

Phil Mickelson

Is this finally the week for Phil? Victory has proved elusive for nearly five years but Lefty is on run of three straight top-6 finishes including a runner-up at Pebble Beach. He tied for seventh in Mexico last year. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Francesco Molinari

Molinari is a player I think could be overlooked this week with a lot of focus being on driving distance. Molinari isn't the longest player off the tee, but he still performs well on his drives and is an excellent ball striker. His putting on poa grass scares me a bit, but in a no-cut event I think he can overcome a bad putting day. -- Taras Pitra

Gary Woodland

We are only three weeks removed from Woodland winning at the Waste Management Open. His last two events have been less than impressive with a missed cut and T-49, but this is a nice course fit for Woodland's game. He will be able to use his 3-wood off the tee most of the time, which is a huge advantage. His price was $9,700 last week and this week he took a $2,200 price cut to $7,600, which does not make any sense to me. I think Woodland is a great GPP and cash game play this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Thomas Pieters

Pieters had a great finish here last year (T-5), and has played strong golf on the kikuyu and poa grass courses: his T-5 last year at this event, his T-2 at the Genesis last year as well as T-68 this year, and his win at Riviera as an NCAA player. Pieters is a long-hitter who is absolutely nails with his irons. He crushed Birdie or Better Percentage in his small sample (20 rounds) last season, making BoB on 21.53 percent of his holes, and should be able to pick up a ton of DK points his 12 times through the par-5s. As always, the knock on Pieters is his mental game -- when it goes sideways, he goes sideways, as shown by his +7 final round at Riviera -- but in a no-cut event, he should be able to keep that focused a bit more. Pieters has typically played WGC events fairly well, including a fourth-place finish at Bridgestone. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value pick

Xander Schauffele

In terms of mispricings this week, Schauffele is the most egregious on FanDuel coming in at only $8,800. In terms of comparative courses on tour, the best example that we have to work with is Riviera, the course where Schauffele played in his most recent start and finished in ninth. With an incredible game off the tee and an ability to score plenty of birdies, Xander should be well positioned this week to finish at least in the top third of the field or even contend for the win. You'll need those savings generated from his salary and others if you are looking to roster a big name at the top. -- Zach Turcotte

Dylan Frittelli

The young South African makes his first appearance in a WGC event fresh off an impressive 11th place finish at the Honda Classic. Fritttell was strong off the tee and approaching the green last week, demonstrating his elite ball-striking. Worldwide, he's posted 10 top-20 finishes in his past 12 starts, including a win and four other top-6 finishes. He averages over 300 yards off the tee and is hitting over 70 percent of greens in regulation this season. -- Ryan Baroff