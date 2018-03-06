Expert picks for the Valspar Championship

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Harbor, Florida, this week for the Valspar Championship.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Ryan Moore

I was tempted to pick Tiger Woods here, but -- spoiler alert -- I'll save that one for next week. Instead, the pick is Moore, who arrives at the intersection of form and familiarity. He owns top-10 results in two of his past four starts and finished 18th and third in the past two editions of this tournament. -- Jason Sobel

Paul Casey

The Englishman is due to break through. Ranked 17th in the world, Casey has shown amazing consistency, having gone more than a year without missing a cut, with 11 top-10 finishes over the past 12 months. But there have been no victories in that period. Is this the week? Casey is coming off a tie for 12th in Mexico City. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Chez Reavie

It'll be interesting to see how popular Reavie is this week after a poor outing in Mexico. He was very popular at Genesis, less so at AT&T and Phoenix, and chalk at Career Builder & Sony. He's a strong player on difficult courses, but he doesn't perform as well on Bermuda greens ... so I could see people talking themselves out of playing him. That means we need to take advantage of that type of thinking. Reavie is in play in all formats for me this week. -- Taras Pitra

Jason Dufner

Copperhead is a course that sets up nicely for an accurate player off the tee and approaching the green as well as somebody who can putt. Dufner's game fits nicely, and he has shown that with his success here over the years. In his past nine appearances here, Dufner has not finished outside the top 30 once, and during that time, he has posted four top-20s. In his past five tournaments this year, Dufner has made every cut and posted three top-20s. At $7,800, Dufner is a great cash game option but also has some GPP upside. -- Jeff Bergerson

Cameron Smith

Smith's breakout should continue this week, with the young Aussie having not missed a cut on the PGA Tour since last year's Dell Championship. Since then, he has picked up three top-20s. Smith has made the cut here in his first two years with T-42 and T-49 finishes. He'll have to improve his accuracy off the tee, but at the tighter courses he has played so far in his career (Riviera, TPC San Antonio), he has had very strong finishes. Smith knows how to dial it back off the tee as well as avoid bogeys when missing the fairway, which is so important at a course such as Copperhead. In his 28 measured rounds this year, Smith has made bogey on only 11.5 percent of his holes (T-5). Smith is also 8-under on 43 attempts from outside 200 yards, 2-under from the rough (T-18) and great at both one-putting and scoring in general. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Steve Stricker

The old man still likes to come over to the PGA Tour from time to time when he's not crushing his competition on the Champions Tour, where he has finished second and first in his past two starts. Stricker still makes his way down to Copperhead, as it is a perfect course for his game, as he has made a career of being one of the most accurate players on tour ... who happens to hit a lot of greens and can still putt as well. He has had a number of top-10 finishes at this course over the years, and though he did miss the cut last year, what we've seen so far on his PGA Tour schedule has been very encouraging, with a 31st-place finish at Phoenix and a 26th-place finish at Pebble Beach. -- Zach Turcotte

Kevin Na

Nobody fits the Valspar Championship mold quite like Na. He's accurate off the tee, he is an elite wedge player, and he has a solid short game. Na is coming off a runner-up finish at Riviera, so his confidence should be high. At Copperhead, he has made six of his past eight cuts, with half of those finishes inside the top 10. Na currently ranks 65th in the Official World Golf Rankings, so he needs a solid week to lock up a spot in the next WGC event and the first major of the season. -- Ryan Baroff

Luke List

The Valspar sets up to be another good spot for List after quality fantasy performances at the Honda Classic, Farmers Insurance Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Genesis Open. Rating near the top in birdie or better percentage and par-5 scoring, List should do his fair share of scoring at Copperhead. He has also shown decent upside in this event when his complete game is working, as demonstrated in his T-27 finish last year. List can sometimes be a volatile PGA DFS play, but with his high likelihood of making the cut and playing into the weekend, his scoring abilities alone should pay off his $9,000 salary on FanDuel. -- Erik Dantoft