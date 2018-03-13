Expert picks for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour heads to Bay Hill, Florida, this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Tiger Woods

Last week in this space, I wrote that I was tempted to take Tiger in Tampa. (Granted, even that prediction pales in comparison to Harig taking Casey for the win.) I also wrote that I'd save him for Bay Hill, where he's won eight times before. Well, here we are -- and fresh off a T-2, there's no reason to back off my pick now. -- Jason Sobel

Justin Rose

A late stumble at the Valspar Championship cost him a chance at victory, but the Englishman nonetheless tied for fifth -- his 12th top-10 finish in his last 12 worldwide starts. That includes three victories. After taking a month off following the Farmers Insurance Open, he appears on track again and has had success at Bay Hill, where he finished second in 2013. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Francesco Molinari

History reads off as T7-T9-T17-T5 in his last four appearances here, and even though the form isn't where I'd like it to be, I think he's in play in all formats. He's a strong cut maker in most fields and on this course (course history seems to matter here) he presents the upside we're looking for in tournaments. -- Taras Pitra

Charles Howell III

There are a lot of great options this week in the $7k range, but Howell II is one of the most consistently solid performers. He has made the cut here at Bay Hill in each of his last nine appearances while recording four top-25 finishes. He has only missed one cut so far this season (Honda Classic) and has a T20 at Career Builder and T6 at Farmers. I especially like him in cash games because his $7,500 price tag gives you a solid cut-maker with upside and saves some salary cap space for other high-end options. -- Jeff Bergerson

Emiliano Grillo

Although Grillo faded down the stretch at the Hero Indian Open and is flying across the world to play this week, he still offers excellent value at his price tag. He's got a T7 and T17 in his only two efforts here and has yet to miss a cut this season. Of his eight PGA events, Grillo has two top-10s, including at a very tough Honda Classic where he finished T8. Grillo performs well on tough courses and can play in the wind, and is a very strong second-shot golfer. Outside 175 yards, the Argentinian is 10-under (95 attempts). He's finding 71.01% of greens in regulation, and is having a miracle season with his putter, which could be scary; Grillo is typically a bottom-100 player on the greens, but this season is near the top. Either that's a sign of improved play - after all, Grillo is only 25 years old - or early-season variance, but his price tag makes it worth the risk to find out. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Newer daily fantasy PGA players may not be terribly familiar with the 'Barn Rat', but he's been very good of late, picking up a win at the Super Six last month and an impressive 5th place finish at the WGC Mexico two weeks ago. He's familiar with Bay Hill, where he finished in 6th place in both 2015 and 2016. Aphibarnrat has made enormous improvements in his iron play over the last couple of years, which has led to a steady stream of quality finishes with his world ranking hitting a career high of 31st after his win last week on the Asian Development Tour. He's still likely to be underowned in most formats, but has plenty of upside at a bargain price. -- Zach Turcotte

Luke List

The Arnold Palmer Invitational sets up to be another good spot for Luke List after quality fantasy performances in the Valspar Championship, Honda Classic, Genesis Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Farmers Insurance Open. Rating near the top in BOB% and Par 5 Scoring, List should do his fair share of scoring at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge. He also has shown decent upside in this event when his complete game is working as evidenced by his T17 finish last year. List can sometimes be a volatile PGA DFS play, but with a high likelihood of making the cut and playing into the weekend, his scoring abilities alone should pay off his $9,200 salary on FanDuel. -- Erik Dantoft