Expert picks for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The PGA Tour heads to Austin, Texas, and the Dominican Republic for two separate stops this week.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win (for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event)

Jordan Spieth

Here's banking on Spieth deriving some motivation from being back in his college town, but even more from the who's who list of fellow elite players who already have won this year before the Masters. -- Jason Sobel

Spieth

There's got to be some extra motivation for Spieth at this point, given his struggles of late and all the big names winning around him. The three-time major winner missed the cut at the Valspar Championship and won't have it easy in his match-play group with Haotong Li, Charl Schwartzel and his Ryder Cup pal Patrick Reed, and that will make for must-see Friday viewing. But making it through this group should bring back some confidence. -- Bob Harig

Jon Rahm

Remember last year? Dustin Johnson smacked everyone up until he got to Rahm and then "Rahmbo" just kept grinding against him? The one thing to remember about match play is that you have to beat only one guy; it doesn't matter what the field is doing. Rahm has a never-say-die attitude that again will serve him well this week. Another reason you should be so confident in him? Because "Rahmbo" shot a 59 this past Wednesday at West Canyon Golf Course in Weatherford, Texas (noted in this tweet). -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks (for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event)

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele's strength comes off the tee, which should get a massive boost here this week. He's a bit of a dark horse this week, but you can't deny what he's been doing all year on the tour. There is some concern, as he does have some holes in his game, but for the most part he gets things done regardless of where the ball is on the course (see also: shot from the waste bunker behind a tree at WMPO). He's got a ton of upside at a minimal cost this week. -- Taras Pitra

Patrick Cantlay

I kind of liked Cantlay before the brackets were released, and I like him even better now that I have seen his draw. Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 1 player in his group, is not playing well right now, and the only other threat is Cameron Smith, who has not been great either. Cantlay has been good but not great in 2018, with the highlight being a T4 at Genesis. His price tag is very appealing at only $7,400, which saves you cap space for the big guns. -- Jeff Bergerson

Tony Finau

Finau rates out almost perfectly for this course and should be a match-play stud given his aggressiveness, but as always his putter is the main issue. He's the longest golfer on the tour (ranked in driving distance, he's eighth in all drives) and ranks 39th in strokes gained off the tee, thanks to his atrocious accuracy -- Finau hits the fairway only 52.39 percent of the time. His short iron play would seem to need work as he's only minus-6 on approach shots between 50 and 125 yards, but for a long hitter he's actually been hitting woods and irons off the tee a bit more; Finau's taken only 51 shots between 50 and 125 yards. Since he's a long hitter, his scoring stats are strong on par 4s and par 5s. His birdie average of 3.89 per round is strong, especially considering his price point, and unless he ends up with Dustin Johnson, Rahm or Justin Thomas, he'll be have a great opportunity to upset a bracket. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks (for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship)

Eric Axley

There are events each year where the field is a little bit weak, and then there are fields that are just barely above what we would see at a Web.com Tour event with not even enough names at the top to have big favorites overall. The key is going to be able to fit a couple of the decent names at the top onto your rosters this week, but you won't be able to do it without diving into the lower-salary tiers to find a couple of overlooked names. One of those names is Axley, a golfer who's had a couple of stints on the big tour and has looked good in recent outings, making two of three cuts this season. He's been good at this course, finishing in the top 20 in each of the past two years while on the Web.com Tour. -- Zach Turcotte

Kevin Tway

Tway arrives in the Dominican Republic with a little bit of momentum after a made cut and T58 finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. Rating near the top in par-5 scoring and a field leader in birdie or better percentage, he should have no issues racking up some fantasy points on the easy par-72 Corales Golf Club. Tway also showed top-20 upside in this event when it was part of the Web.com Tour in 2016. The weak field this week presents another opportunity for him to have a finish similar finish. Even if he falls short of getting finishing points, Tway's scoring abilities alone should pay off his $9,400 salary on FanDuel. -- Erik Dantoft

Martin Flores

Take this one with a grain of salt, because I'm a bit biased. As the founder of the Martin Flores Fan Club, I tend to like him most weeks. He's a really solid ball striker and accurate driver, but he struggles on and around the greens. Born and raised in Texas, Flores has plenty of experience in windy conditions like they'll see at Corales this week. He's made eight of 11 cuts this season, but he just hasn't been able to post the high finishes. One note: When the Web.com Tour played here in 2016, he entered that week as the betting favorite. -- Ryan Baroff