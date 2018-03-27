Expert picks for the Houston Open

The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Houston Open this week.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Charles Howell III

His only way into the hometown Masters Tournament is to win the Houston Open, and while Howell has gone more than 10 years without a victory, he continues to put himself in position. He was tied for 14th at Bay Hill and needed at least one more victory at the Match Play to qualify via the world ranking. He has three top-10s in Houston. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Chris Stroud

Too many missed cuts over his career here, but I like the upside I'm seeing in the finishes not only here (27th, 17th, 12th) in his last four starts, but also on in stronger fields on Tour this year (33rd and 35th, respectively). He's probably going to be overlooked in tournaments, but the guy can play especially if it gets windy. I'd keep my exposure under 15 percent this week and hope for another strong result. -- Taras Pitra

Jason Kokrak

Not a guy I typically own very often, but I think he might be slightly off the radar this week especially since he missed the cut his last time out at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Before that he had made six straight cuts with five out of the six being Top 35 finishes. According to our Rolling Stats Tool, he ranks 8th in strokes gained tee-to-green in his last 16 rounds played. In a week where pricing is tough, Kokrak at $7,300 gives some salary relief, but still offers a cut-maker with some upside. -- Jeff Bergerson

J.B. Holmes

Another golfer that missed the cut here last year but has strong course history beyond that (prior to 2017 his last MC here was in 2007), Holmes is a long hitter that can dial it back off the tee to put himself in great spots for second shots, and Holmes proved that in his win in 2015, which is the highlight of his history here that also includes a runner-up, T8, T12 and T42. Beyond his 4th-place finish at Torrey Pines, Holmes has had an average year on Tour so far: two missed cuts in seven events, and his best finish away from Torrey was a T41 at Bay Hill. Statistically, Holmes looks about the same as he always does, which means strong off the tee, bad on the greens, and mediocre on approach. His approach game doesn't jump off the page, but he's managed to still gain strokes which is a step ahead of the past five years, 2015 excluded. Holmes won't be highlighted in many places this week as this is more of a course fit play than a stats-based play, so he should come in at low-ownership. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Luke List

List just makes it in under the average salary this week which puts him squarely into the value category for the week. He's been outstanding over the last two months, finishing in the Top-26 in his last six stroke play events. Over his last 24 rounds, he ranks first from tee to green, and outside of his putter, which has been just average overall, all parts of his game a clicking. He's one of the biggest hitters off the tee and capable of scoring plenty of birdies. He finished 3rd here a year ago and has been knocking on the door of a win throughout the season. -- Zach Turcotte

List

The Houston Open sets up to be another good spot for List after quality fantasy performances in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Valspar Championship, Honda Classic, Genesis Open, Waste Management Phoenix Open and Farmers Insurance Open. Rating near the top in Birdie or Better Percentage and Par 5 Scoring, Luke List should do his fair share of scoring at the Golf Club in Houston. He also has shown decent upside in this event when his complete game is working as evidenced by his T3 finish last year. List can sometimes be a volatile PGA DFS play, but with the high likelihood of making the cut and playing into the weekend, his scoring abilities alone should pay off his $9,900 salary on FanDuel. -- Erik Dantoft

Keegan Bradley

The ball-striking prowess of Bradley has returned. In his last three starts, Bradley ranks 8th in strokes gained off-the-tee and 13th in strokes gained approach. Unfortunately, the results haven't been there because he ranks 113th in strokes gained putting. Bradley returns to the Houston Open where he's had plenty of success, making six of seven cuts with three top-10 finishes. He needs a win to get into The Masters, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him get the job done. -- Ryan Baroff