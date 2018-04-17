Expert picks for the Valero Texas Open

The PGA Tour heads to San Antonio, Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Pick to win

Charley Hoffman

One of Hoffman's four PGA Tour victories came at TPC San Antonio, a venue that has been good to him over the years. He's never missed a cut in eight tries and has two other top-3 finishes. Ranked 26th in the world, Hoffman is having a solid year. He tied for 12th at the Masters.-- Bob Harig

Jimmy Walker

"Sky" (he's a published astrophotographer) has slowly but surely been making his way back up leaderboards since being diagnosed and treated for Lyme Disease. This week he makes his return to competition from his T-20 at the Masters. His past success here in San Antonio (he won the event in 2015) are an indication as to how much the course fits his eye. Combined improvement of strength and stamina tied with growing confidence in his game should mean a top finish this week for the man staring at the stars. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Ryan Palmer

Palmer is strong on difficult courses and in difficult conditions and on Bermuda greens so he immediately checks all three boxes off the top. He hasn't been a popular choice in much in any format in the last six weeks, so it'll be interesting to see where he comes in this week coming off three straight Top 6s here. He had an outlier elite performance on Friday at the RBC Heritage, so there's reason for optimism again this week as he clearly found something clicking in his game (he bounced back to reality on Saturday shooting a score over par). If he plans to make another run like he did at Farmers, he'll need to be sharp in all facets of his game, as it seems that when one thing is off, the whole game shuts down -- making him a GPP target for me even with the strong course history. -- Taras Pitra

John Huh

Not a flashy guy, but if you look closely at his numbers there is a lot to like about him this week. In Huh's six appearances here he has only missed one cut and has a couple Top 25s including a runner up finish in 2012. Over his last six appearances this season Huh has finished better than 32nd five times. His price of $7,400 is really appealing for cash games as well as GPPs. -- Jeff Bergerson

Julian Suri

The Jacksonville native that went the Brooks Koepka route is playing more PGA events this year and has been solid in making four out of five cuts and finishing T8 at the Houston Open after getting in as a Monday qualifier. Over on the Euro Tour, he's missed two out of four cuts, but also picked up at T2 at the Hong Kong Open. Because he's split time between the two tours, it's important to note that his statistics will be based on small samples, but Suri is a great driver of the ball who has a solid approach game but may struggle to putt; growing up with Bermuda greens should see his putting improve from his poor results on the Euro Tour. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Abraham Ancer

If you have not been following along in recent weeks, you have likely missed the rise of Ancer as he has recorded recent finishes of 16th, 13th and 8th in his last three starts on tour. While his numbers on the full season are not going to persuade you to select him for your fantasy rosters this week, over those past 12 rounds, his numbers rank near the top versus anyone else in the field this week as his tee to green play has been exceptional, particularly his iron play. He's still enough under the radar not to attract too much attention this week, but this might be the last week that we are able to get him at this low of a price and at this low a level of ownership. -- Zach Turcotte

Billy Horschel

Horschel broke out of a mini slump in the RBC Heritage last week with a T5 finish. He got hot with his putter there and if he can do that again this week in the Valero Texas Open, he could easily make it another top 5 finish. In fact, Horschel has three top 5 finishes at TPC San Antonio since 2013 so he is comfortable playing here and embraces the difficult challenge. He is a streaky golfer so it is important to recognize potentially good fantasy spots with him and this appears to be one. Horschel also has a $9,100 salary on FanDuel so the value is there along with the potential upside for finishing points. -- Erik Dantoft

Jimmy Walker

With more popular names surrounding him, Walker should fly under-the-radar this week. He's a past champion here, a Texas native, and a Lone Star State specialist. In addition to his win in 2015, Walker has posted 3rd, 13th, and 16th place finishes here at TPC San Antonio. Last we saw of Walker, he posted three straight rounds under par at Augusta to finish inside the top-20. Walker bombs it off-the-tee, plays well in the wind and is a great putter. -- Ryan Baroff