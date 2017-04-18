Daily fantasy golf: Expert picks for the Valero Texas Open

Following a thrilling week in South Carolina at the RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour moves on to San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Texas Open, an event that several notable golfers have excelled at in recent years.

This week's panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

DraftKings picks

Zach Johnson

His world-ranking has dropped to a 10-year low (56th), but the two-time Texas Open champion should have some good vibes returning to this event, where his brand of driving accuracy and precise wedge play should have him in the mix once again. -- Jason Sobel

Charley Hoffman

The first-round leader at the Masters faded to a tie for 22nd, but he's seemingly always been a contender in San Antonio, where he won last year following nine Top-10 finishes in 10 previous appearances. Hoffman was also runner-up in 2011. -- Bob Harig

Billy Horschel

Don't be fooled by his missed cut last week at the RBC Heritage. Last year Horschel finished tied for 54th the week before the Valero Texas Open, where he ended up in a fourth-place tie. A third-place finish in both 2013 and 2015 should give you an idea about how successful Horschel is at this course. In six starts at this event, he ranks 15th on the all-time money list, yet has never won the tournament. -- Michael Collins

J.J. Spaun

The rookie continues to churn out solid performances week after week primarily with his off the tee play and strong putting game. He's also been relatively overlooked by most DFS players the past few weeks. His game sets up well again this week and should be a consideration for tournament contests. -- Taras Pitra

Chris Kirk

His current form is not good, as Kirk has missed cuts in three of his past four events played. However, Kirk is still a top 100 in the world player and has finished 13th and 8th here at Valero the past two seasons. I would not roster Kirk in cash games, but for GPP purposes his ownership will be extremely low. If he plays well and even puts up a Top 10, you will be separating yourself from most everybody in the field. -- Jeff Bergerson

Tony Finau

With his play off the tee, Finau has the ability to lap the field this week and put the event away by Friday. The big hitter is mostly known for just that, his big drives, but he's actually an elite player on approach as well. Finau's issue this week will be with the flat stick. He's never been a great putter, but this season Finau has found even less success on the greens, losing 0.367 strokes to the field with putter in hand. The one factor going in his favor this week is that putting doesn't correlate that strongly with finish positions on Bermuda grass (about 0.20 correlation, vs. 0.45 on Bentgrass). Finau has had some weight behind him this week in the DFS community and will be fairly highly owned. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel picks for Rounds 1 and 2

Harold Varner III

When it comes to finding players who tend to start hot, Varner tends to be one of the more affordable players that you can anticipate getting off to a fast start every Thursday. Varner has been playing more consistently over the last six weeks and has made four straight cuts with a couple of Top-25 finishes. With a lengthy course and Par 5 Scoring coming into play this week, the big hitting Varner should be able to capitalize on his strengths to put up some early points. He can be a volatile play and making the cut is never assured, but he does have upside potential making him a perfect Round 1-2 play. -- Zach Turcotte

Kevin Chappell

Chappell was not in the field last week for the RBC Heritage but just before that he finished T7 at the Masters, a career best. He has had a slow start to the 2017 season but I think his performance at the Masters gets him going the rest of the way. Chappell is a capable Par 5 scorer and has shown upside at the Valero Texas Open by finishing T4 here last year. His putting can be inconsistent at times which makes him an ideal golfer for your Rd 1-2 lineup this week on FanDuel. -- Erik Dantoft