Expert picks to win the Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic, which will feature a unique new team-based format where tandems of tour pros join forces to fight for the top spot.

But which duo will wind up holding the trophy at the end of the week? Our experts give their picks.

Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley

Thomas has already won three times this season and Cauley has been knocking on the door for his first victory these past few weeks. Even though the University of Alabama products might not be the biggest names in the field, they should feed off each other in this collegial atmosphere. -- Jason Sobel

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson

World No. 8 Stenson -- the reigning Open champion -- is playing with No. 6 Rose, who also happens to be the runner-up from this year's Masters and was the gold medal winner at the Olympics. Y'all know this ain't the Ryder Cup, right? No "super" American twosome is coming to the field's rescue. If these two play like it's a Ryder Cup, this format is guaranteed to be in the Olympics in 2020! -- Michael Collins

It only makes sense that in a format that should be considered for the Olympics -- and one used in the Ryder Cup -- the Gold and Silver medalists from Rio should win the inaugural event played using foursomes and fourball. This was one of the first teams announced when the new team format was unveiled. -- Bob Harig

Jason Day and Rickie Fowler

I could not be more excited about this format at the Zurich Classic. This will become one of the most popular spots on tour. Having seven of the top 10 players in the world playing this week tells me it is off to a flying start. It will take the right combination to win this week. When I saw that Jason Day and Rickie Fowler were teaming up, I thought, "that is perfect." This is a great place for Day to get back on the right path. Look for Fowler to be the ideal partner. When something goes bad, we know that Fowler will not be phased in the slightest. And that is a great trait. This is exactly why I love this sport. -- Jonathan Coachman