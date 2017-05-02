Daily fantasy golf: Expert picks for the Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour heads to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship. Here are our experts to give their picks.

Webb Simpson

In talking to a few guys around the clubhouse last week, I learned this is the course Simpson played a bunch growing up. Compared to the rest of the filed, this guy has the most experience on the course, making him a prime candidate for victory. While his play seems inconsistent this season, I still believe a fantastic "homecoming" performance will be showing up this week. -- Michael Collins

Webb Simpson

The 2012 U.S. Open champion has two top-5 finishes at the Wells Fargo Championship, although they were at the usual venue, Quail Hollow -- where he is a member. Still, Simpson likely knows the Eagle Point course better than any other player in the field. -- Bob Harig

JT Poston

Poston is still considered an overachiever as a rookie this year with strong performances in three of his last five events and I don't think there was anything negative to take away from his team performance at the Zurich. The public seemed to catch onto his upward trending at Valero, so it'll be interesting to see where his ownership comes in, but I'd be leaning on the overweight side of things this week. -- Taras Pitra

Kevin Kisner

What's not to like about Kevin Kisner this week? He is coming off of a runner-up finish in the team event at the Zurich Classic and a T11 at the RBC Heritage prior to that. Add an 11th place finish in Mexico and a runner up finish at the Arnold Palmer and Kisner has had an excellent start to 2017. Although we do not have any tournament history, Kisner has the type of game that will fit nicely at Eagle Point. At only $8,400 on DraftKings, I like Kisner in both cash and GPPs this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

J.B. Holmes

Holmes is another golfer that's typically been long off the tee throughout his career, and is currently sitting with the longest carry distance at a whopping 305.7 yards, which will be a big factor at this course. The PGA's version of the Ginger Hammer (apologies to Roger Goodell) has made eight of nine cuts this season, and is coming into the week off a T5 in the team play last week. He's excellent from Tee-to-Green, is excellent in eagle percentage, and is strong in proximity to from his middle range irons. He's better on par-4s than on -3s and -5s which isn't ideal on a course with only 10 par-4s, but his overall Birdie or Better percentage is ideal for DraftKings scoring. -- Adam Daly

Harold Varner III (FanDuel Rd. 1-2)

At a course where no PGA event has been held previously, we need to look for some narratives to help us in making our picks for the week. HVIII enters the event on the upswing, having made the cut in six of the last seven stroke play events after a slow start to the season where he was hampered by injuries. Varner is long off the tee, very capable of scoring on the Par 5 holes this week and as a bonus, went to school at East Carolina, so he is very familiar with how the courses in this area are laid out. As always, Varner tends to be a strong starter out of the gates each week, but can be volatile as well so using him in the earlier rounds is usually the prudent play and the best spot to pick up some points without assuming too much risk. -- Zach Turcotte

Luke List (FanDuel Rd. 1-2)

If windy conditions did not affect List's second round at the Valero Texas Open that ultimately made him miss the cut, we probably would be seeing a higher price for him this week at the Wells Fargo Championship. The course this week sets up nicely for his game and he should give you decent fantasy scoring as a Rounds 1-2 golfer. List also has some upside, so there is potential for finishing points at the end of the tournament as well. -- Erik Dantoft