Daily fantasy golf: Expert picks for the Players Championship

A field loaded with the best golfers on the PGA Tour will head to TPC Sawgrass this week for the Players Championship.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Jordan Spieth

There's hardly a common theme among Players Championship winners -- they've been superstars and journeymen, big hitters and short hitters, accurate drivers and terrific putters. More often than not, though, this tournament's leaderboard is filled with solid ball-strikers, and Spieth is severely underrated in that category. He doesn't own a great track record at this event, but I think he's due for a big one this week.. -- Jason Sobel

Martin Kaymer

The 2014 Players champion, amazingly, has not won anywhere in the world since his U.S. Open victory later that same year. But he's also never missed the cut at the Players and he's gone more than a year without missing a cut anywhere. -- Bob Harig

Sergio Garcia

Even though he's only won the tournament once, and he hasn't played since his Masters victory, this is a course that he was built to play. He is the consummate ball-striker on tour consistently and this is a ball-striker's course. In 17 starts, Sergio has missed the cut twice! If there's one guy who could be called the horse for this course, it would be Sergio Garcia.. -- Michael Collins

Rickie Fowler

In 2015, Fowler played world-class golf down the closing stretch at TPC Sawgrass to win the Players Championship and plant his flag in the fairway as a world class player, following the "overrated" narrative that started in the media. Now a year removed from the hype of repeating, Fowler has the game to win again at the newly renovated course. He has four top-10s already this year, was in contention at the Masters until falling off on Sunday, and leads the PGA Tour in adjusted scoring average. Give me a Rickie magic repeat at the Stadium Course this weekend. -- Matt Barrie

DraftKings value picks

Kyle Stanley

Stanley was going to be featured in this article last week, but withdrew prior to pricing being released, so I'm picking up where I left off. Stanley's having a great year by his standards and is a warm putter away from putting it all together for another top-10 finish. His accuracy and length off the tee will play to his advantage as will his ball striking from the fairway. -- Taras Pitra

Russell Knox

Every year coming into the Players, I find the player with the game to best fit TPC Sawgrass is Russell Knox. Last year I thought he had a shot, but the island green on 17 got the best of him and took him out of contention. Still, even with that mistake he was able to finish with a 19th, which made back-to-back top 20s for him at the event. We saw his elite ability early in the season and although he has taken a step back lately, I think this Jacksonville native feels right at home at Sawgrass and will give us another top finish this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Russell Henley

Henley is 16th in bogey avoidance, which is a good place to start for a player who has been having an excellent year on Tour and should easily continue that here. He has shown an excellent approach game this year, hitting 71 percent of his greens in regulation (14th on tour). Henley is a staron the greens -- more specifically, Bermuda greens like those at Sawgrass. Although he missed the cut here last year, Henley was T-24 in 2015 and T-17 in 2014, so there's some good course history at play, as well. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel picks for Rounds 1 and 2

Pat Perez

Outside of firing a miserable 81 at the RBC Heritage in the third round, Pat Perez has been having the best season of his career. It took a ridiculous miracle putt from Brian Harman to keep Perez out of a playoff this past weekend -- which would have given him a shot at his second win of the season. Perez plays a very balanced game from tee to green and really excels with his play around and on the green each week. Usually Perez reserves his best golf for the west coast, but he is playing well right now and his price makes him a perfect Round 1-2 play. -- Zach Turcotte

Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay is the former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world who has thus far been able to overcome adversity since returning to the PGA Tour after more than three years removed. He recently finished T-3 at the RBC Heritage and before that he had a T-39 finish at the Shell Houston Open and a second-place finish at the Valspar Championship. With no course form available, Cantlay is an ideal golfer for consideration for Rounds 1 and 2, but he could become a more core selection if his form continues.. -- Erik Dantoft