Daily fantasy golf: Expert picks for the AT&T Byron Nelson

At just 21 years old, Si Woo Kim made a name for himself with a victory at the Players Championship. Now, the PGA tour shifts to Irving, Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Brooks Koepka

He came agonizingly close to winning last year, eventually losing to Sergio Garcia in a playoff, but Koepka returns to a favored track with form in his favor. He's finished 16th or better in each of his last four starts, which means this week should be the perfect marriage of course experience and recent performance. -- Jason Sobel

Jordan Spieth

The Dallas native has plenty of incentive at his hometown event. Not only is he coming off a missed cut at the Players Championship, but he let this tournament get away from him a year ago, shooting a final-round 74 to drop out of contention. This is where Spieth first made headlines as an amateur.. -- Bob Harig

Jason Dufner

Since 2011, Duff has three finishes inside the top ten here, including a win. His 10 cuts made in a row give you an idea of the consistency in Dufner's game right now going to a place where he's won previously. Shouldn't be too much to expect a top-five finish. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

JT Poston

Poston is probably not a cash-game play (though he's becoming a fringe cash play with high upside), but a strong rookie year demonstrates that he provides a ton of finishing-place upside at a low cost. He is a strong statistical fit for the course this week. -- Taras Pitra

Marc Leishman

Although he has missed the cut here the last two years, he had four top-12 finishes in four out of five appearances prior. Leishman has had an up-and-down season, but notched a big win at the Arnold Palmer invitational. He ranks well in multiple statistical categories and has been excellent with his putter this season. Leishman is a solid play for both cash games and GPPs this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

John Huh

Another cheap option that could find some success and a top-25 finish, Huh makes an excellent play for those looking for salary relief. He's built much the same way as Zac Blair, in that he's excellent at scrambling and avoiding bogeys, but lacks distance off the tee. Huh is also very accurate off the tee, and this is a course where a lack of distance won't hurt -- instead, it's a key to put the ball at the right yardage. He doesn't make as many birdies as one would like for DraftKings scoring, but on a course where there aren't that many birdies to go around, he's a fine play. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel picks for Rounds 1 and 2

Tom Hoge

If you are looking to squeeze Dustin Johnson onto your rosters this week, you are going to need some early-round salary cap relief. Tom Hoge has been surprisingly good in limited action this season, missing just a single cut in six starts. Hoge is known for his strong starts and plays vastly better in the opening rounds as opposed to the weekend. He is also a TCU grad so he has a nice local narrative playing in his favor this week. -- Zach Turcotte

Bud Cauley

Cauley returns to competition this week and has been showing some really good form as of late. If you include the team effort at the Zurich Classic, he has finished in the top-10 in three straight events. He should have a decent shot at continuing that trend at the Byron Nelson where he finished T-4 last year. As a capable par 4 and 5 scorer, Cauley should give you some decent fantasy scoring as a early-round golfer with the likelihood of some finishing points as well by the end of the tournament. -- Erik Dantoft