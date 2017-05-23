After Billy Horschel emerged victorious in a playoff at the AT&T Byron Nelson, the PGA Tour shifts to Colonial Country Club for the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Jason Dufner

He struggled to a 2-over 74 in Sunday's final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to finish in a share of 13th place, but Dufner's game should travel across DFW, as Colonial is a better fit. With top-15 results in five of his past nine starts, he's steadily getting closer to another serious title contention. -- Jason Sobel

In 13 starts, he's missed one cut -- at the Sony Open the second week in January. Now he's going to a place where he's got two runner-up finishes and hasn't missed a cut since 2011. You know how players always use the saying "It fits my eye"? That's this course for Duff. -- Michael Collins

Zach Johnson

The two-time major winner is having a so-so year, but he always seems to excel at Colonial, where he's won the tournament twice and has never missed the cut. He has four top-20 finishes this season. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

William McGirt

McGirt's last great appearance came at Harbour Town, and he bounced back the week after a disappointment at the Wells Fargo by finishing 22nd and sniffing the lead early on at the Players. He's a strong par-3 player and ball striker in general, so I could see him continuing to play well again this week. -- Taras Pitra

Pat Perez

In his last five appearances, Perez has recorded four top-25 finishes, which includes a runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. In his last eight trips to Colonial he has four top-10 finishes, with a fifth-place finish two years ago. Perez's game is especially strong around the green, including putting. His price is only $7,600 this week, which is a bit surprising considering the strength of the field, and I look at it as an opportunity in both GPPs and cash games. -- Jeff Bergerson

Kyle Stanley

The 29-year-old Stanley had his coming-out party this year, sitting 38th in FedEx Cup points with three top-10s, including a T-4 at the Players. Going back to the fall swing season, Stanley has missed only two cuts (Honda and OHL Classic) and has been one of the best on tour in terms of tee-to-green play and bogey avoidance. Where Stanley has struggled immensely is with the flat stick in hand, but he's elite in almost every other factor on the way to the green. He hits greens, is an excellent proximity player and has one of the best overall approach games on tour this season. -- Adam Daly

Danny Lee

Lee is an incredible talent who took the tour by storm in 2015 before crashing back to earth last season with mostly disappointing results. However, over the past two months, he has started to show some signs of life, with five top-25 finishes capped off with a fifth-place finish last weekend at the Byron Nelson. When his game is sharp, he's one of the best iron players on tour and a true pin seeker. Lee also lives in the area, making his home just outside of Irving, so he's quite familiar with the course and has never missed a cut in four starts, finishing in the top-25 in each of his last two starts. -- Zach Turcotte