Days after Kevin Kisner recorded his first win of the season -- and fourth Top 5 finish -- this past weekend at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, the PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Matt Kuchar

Kuchar has played the event 11 times and his average in relation to par over four rounds is -8.1. That might not seem great, but because of that average he ranks fourth on the tournament's all-time money list. Only one of the men in front of him is playing and that player is coming back from the U.K. Kuchar this week is as close to a "sure bet" as you can get nowadays. -- Michael Collins

Dustin Johnson

The No. 1-ranked player in the world has finally cooled off -- if you think a tie for 12th and a tie for 13th in his past two starts counts. With the U.S. Open nearing and a Muirfield Village course that he likes ahead this week, a fourth win of the season is on tap. Johnson finished third at the Memorial last year prior to his U.S. Open triumph at Oakmont.-- Bob Harig

Value picks

Kevin Tway

I think a lot of people will shy away from Tway in this field, but I don't think that's the route we should go. When looking at his past three performances (not finishing places) he's gaining over a stroke from tee-to-green as well as gaining almost a stroke on the greens. He's been so close to breaking through that you want to will it for him. I don't think he's got what it takes to take down the likes of DJ-Day-Rahm, but he can certainly finish fourth this week at this price and we'll be smiling come Sunday. Suggested MME exposure of 20 percent. -- Taras Pitra

Gary Woodland

It has been a difficult year so far for Woodland both on and off the course. Personal tragedy has led to poor play, but recently he has shown signs off responding with two straight made cuts at THE PLAYERS and Byron Nelson. He is a top-30 player in the world when he is right, and I am expecting him to return to that form soon. Last year at Muirfield, Woodland posted a fourth-place finish and also had a sixth-place in 2011 here. Early this season, Woodland posted four Top 10s in a six-event span, so he is very capable. At only $7,200 this week on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel, we are getting a great deal of value and hoping to get him at lower ownership in GPPs. -- Jeff Bergerson

Phil Mickelson

On a course where scrambling and second shots matter, Phil is priced far too cheaply for his upside; it's a given that he'll end up in some odd spots off the tee from week to week, but Lefty is consistently one of the best around the greens and has been throughout his career. Mickelson has struggled to get through four full rounds this year, whether it's from mental lapses or physical exhaustion (he's old), so that will be a concern -- but he's also excellent in approach shots, an elite putter who puts up a ton of daily fantasy points with his great birdie average, and he's near the top in scoring on par 5s. His best finish here was a T5 in 2010, and although he has two first-round withdraws to his history, he hasn't missed the cut here going back to 2008. -- Adam Daly

Patrick Cantlay

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I am going to keep going back to Cantlay until his price rises to the point to where I have a decision to consider. At $7,800 on DraftKings, below the average salary, this is still an easy plug-and-play pick in the lower range for a player who has yet to miss a cut on the season, has shown elite ball striking ability and is not bad with the flat stick. Cantlay is going to be an elite player if he can avoid injuries and I am looking for him to contend again this season. -- Zach Turcotte

Charl Schwartzel

Schwartzel's recent game log might shy people away from using him this week but all indications are that his wrist will be fine for the Memorial Tournament. He is a very talented golfer who will be looking to find his form prior to the U.S. Open in two weeks, so I like his chances of making the cut and playing into the weekend. The South African also has four Top 20 finishes at the Memorial Tournament over the last five years so finishing points are definitely possible as well. With FanDuel's new roster format, you are going to need to find a few value plays and Schwartzel fits the bill this week. -- Erik Dantoft