Following Jason Dufner's exciting win at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, the PGA Tour heads to Memphis this week for the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Brooks Koepka

The man has only played the event three times and he's gotten better each year. From T-19 to T-3 to runner-up in 2016. Even without a win this year, Koepka hasn't missed a cut since the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Coming from the Memorial, I expect his game to be perfectly suited to win in Memphis. -- Michael Collins

Adam Scott

It's been 10 years since Scott last played in Memphis, and the memory is not good as he blew the 54-hole lead with a final-round 75 -- and hasn't been back. But Scott is committed to playing the week ahead of majors this year and seems close to putting it together. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Kevin Tway

Shooting 77-75 last week should be enough to get most of his backers to back off this week, especially with some more popular names around him this week. Tway lost strokes in every facet last week except for off the tee, which is anomaly. I'm ignoring the fact that he had an outlier performance on a difficult track in a loaded field and going back to him again this week. His ownership levels should drop substantially after last week making him a particularly strong play for GPP formats. -- Taras Pitra

Sung Kang

We go back to a full 156 player field this week and it is going to be that much harder to get all of your guys through the cut. Kang has not missed a cut since the first week in March (8 events). In addition to his consistency he has also shown some upside with a runner-up finish at the Shell Houston Open, T6 at Valero, and T11 at RBC Heritage. Even with the great season he is having his price remains at $7,400, near where it has been all season. I think Kang is safe for cash games and has the upside for GPPs as well. -- Jeff Bergerson

Chez Reavie

Reavie is a golfer with stellar historical stats at this event, although in a smaller sample size - he's only played the course twice since 2012, finished T11 and T27, but en route to those finishes his tee to green game was tremendous. He's a riskier play as he enters the week in terrible form, but as Si Woo Kim and Billy Horschel have shown recently, form is not the be all and end all. On the year, Reavie's had some fantastic finishes including a T8 in the strong Sony Open field, but no Top-25s since January will help keep him slide under the radar. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Kyle Stanley

Stanley is playing some really good golf right now and we are starting to see his upside when his putter is working. He has two Top 10 finishes in his last three events played and I do not anticipate him slowing down this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Stanley may not have the best course history at TPC Southwind but this is a weaker field than what we have seen recently and he should be able to put on another ball striking clinic. At $6,800, Kyle Stanley is a great value because he can rack up the fantasy points quickly and also allow for other high caliber golfers to make your FanDuel roster. -- Erik Dantoft

Brian Gay

The key to success in the new format for FanDuel's PGA product is in being able to find the bargain priced players to pair with the stars each week. In being able to choose eight golfers instead of six, losing one to the cut is not the end of your team. This week, we get a player in Gay that is playing much improved over the last two months having missed just one cut in his last six starts. He's also had a lot of success in Memphis with a win and three other Top-15 finishes at the St Jude Classic over the last decade. -- Zach Turcotte