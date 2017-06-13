The PGA Tour heads to picturesque Erin Hills Golf Course for the U.S. Open -- the first in the state of Wisconsin. Which golfers have the best chance of moving up the leaderboard in the highly anticipated second major of the season?

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Dustin Johnson

In my eyes, this is one of the toughest major championships to handicap in the past decade. Erin Hills is obviously an unknown variable, without any history hosting this event. Meanwhile, each of the game's elite players owns multiple reasons why you can -- and can't -- pick them. With so much doubt, I'm going with chalk and taking the best player, one who has already proved he can win this title. Johnson recently told me he really likes the challenge of playing tough golf courses and grinding out pars. That's enough to earn my pick. -- Jason Sobel

Sergio Garcia

The only guy who can win the Grand Slam in 2017, Garcia has a decent U.S. Open record, with five top-10s, including a tie for fifth last year at Oakmont. The pressure is off after winning the Masters. Why not make it two in a row? -- Bob Harig

Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman's confidence around Erin Hills, even though he is coming off injury, should be strong considering how big a ballpark it is. If he has even a mediocre week with his new putter, expect him to be in contention on the back nine Sunday. -- Kevin Maguire

Dustin Johnson

Until someone proves otherwise, Johnson, when healthy, will have a run of being in top-five contention at majors. Erin Hills is long and a perfect setup for his game. Similar to how he was the longest in the field at Oakmont a year ago, he'll again obliterate the par-5s. With confidence in his wedge game, Johnson will be the first player since Curtis Strange to win back-to-back U.S. Opens. -- Matt Barrie

DraftKings value picks

Matt Kuchar

Kuchar is always a cash game play, especially at this price, but I really love how he's missed only one cut in a U.S. Open and Open Championship in the last six years. Ironically, he also owns only one top-10 in each of those majors during that same time span, so I'd stick with him in cash games and let others fall on the sword in GPPs this week, because he's sure to be chalky. -- Taras Pitra

Steve Stricker

The hometown narrative is clearly a factor as Stricker will be playing in his home state with a ton of his friends and family supporting him. Beyond that, however, he has been playing really strong golf this year. In seven events this season, Stricker has missed only one cut while recording three top-25s, including a T7 at the Dean & Deluca Invitational a few weeks back. He hasn't played in a U.S. Open the past two years, but before then he had four consecutive top-25 finishes. Stricker is the type of accuracy player who should stay out of the punishing rough and fescue this week and at only $7,200 could offer a lot of value. -- Jeff Bergerson

Thomas Pieters

Pieters is still young, but his performance at Augusta this year as a rookie was incredibly impressive, as he snuck into a T4. He hasn't played at any of the comparison courses but has proved he can do well on big stages, with a fourth place at the Olympics last summer to go along with the Masters finish this year and a T14 at the BMW PGA Championship across the pond with a great field. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

George Coetzee

We need to get a little creative this week if we want to distinguish our lineups from other competitors. While a lot of obvious names are going to be circled over and over, if we dig a little bit, there are some names near the bottom of the board that are worth finding room for in a few of your lineups. South African Coetzee is one of those players worth looking at this week. Though he has been volatile in missing several cuts this year, his upside has been impressive, with five top-10 finishes. Also of note, he finished seventh at Whistling Straits two years ago at the PGA Championship, one of the most comparable courses to Erin Hills. -- Zach Turcotte

Brendan Grace

Grace has an ability to show up for big events and recently did just that with a T9 finish at the BMW PGA Championship over on the European Tour. He has also been flashing some form on the PGA Tour with a respectable T48 finish at the Players, but more notably a T10 at the Valero Texas Open, a T11 at the RBC Heritage and a T27 at the Masters. The South African also has posted consecutive top-five finishes at the U.S. Open, which leads me to believe he is ready to strike again. At $7,700, Grace is a great option for a mid-priced golfer when building your FanDuel lineups this week for the season's second major. -- Erik Dantoft