Expert picks for the Travelers Championship

This week the PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. Expect birdies and eagles galore as a star-studded field takes on one of the more "gettable" courses on Tour.

Our FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Picks to win

Patrick Reed

Coming off a strong performance at the U.S. Open where he briefly tied for the lead before finishing fourth, Reed is also close to cracking the top 10 in the world. The Masters champ had a bit of a lull after his victory at Augusta but TPC River Highlands has seen him finish fifth and 11th in his last two appearances. -- Bob Harig

Charley Hoffman

You could almost call him a "sleeper" pick because in his 13 made cuts this year Hoffman doesn't have one top 10. That being said, he is 94th in FedEx Cup standings and has made $964,366 so far this year. He comes into the tournament off a solid T-20 week at the U.S. Open and he's got an extremely solid record at this event which includes a T-3 last year. -- Michael Collins

Draftkings value picks

Brandt Snedeker

The Bent vs. Bermuda argument on Sneds is lopsided at this point in his career. He's gained more strokes on Bermuda greens than Poa and Bent combined now, so anyone who wants to beat the drum on Sneds on anything other than Bermuda isn't paying attention. His game has turned a significant corner since the beginning of 2018 and he looks poised to make a run into the playoffs especially after the 6th place finish at the St. Jude. If he can put it all together this week, we may see him snag his first win in two years -- Taras Pitra

Brendan Steele

A guy who is a incredibly consistent cut-maker has been exactly that in his history at the Travelers Championship. Steele's record here looks like this the last five years -- T-14, T-17, T-25, T-5, T-13. It has been a solid year for Steele as he has seven Top 30 finishes with the best being a T-3 at Waste Management. He did win the Safeway Open during the Fall season so he has the ability to win. At $7,600 he should be a cash game staple this week and also a good option in GPPs .-- Jeff Bergerson

Chez Reavie

Reavie has only missed one cut here in his seven attempts, and his was his first try back in 2008; conversely, he's only picked up two top-25s in that time, but he's had good success on Dye tracks in the past. He's coming off a missed cut at Shinnecock (by a stroke) but finished T-6 at St. Jude, and has two runner-up finishes this season on tough courses. The one factor that tends to hold Reavie back is his play around the greens, specifically from the fringe and any sand, which could be a factor. He's lost strokes around the green but has been fantastic at scrambling to save par and is an average-to-slightly-above-average putter. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Charley Hoffman

There are certain players on tour where course history means very little, but for others, it can mean everything. In this case, Hoffman is one of those guys who tends to play his best golf on his favorite courses and TPC Highlands happens to be on his list. He has made the cut here in all seven starts over the last decade with five Top-26 finishes and three Top-10's as well. Hoffman has also done well at Harbor Town over the years, which just so happens to be another Pete Dye designed course which makes me even more comfortable with him this week. -- Zach Turcotte

Ryan Moore

Moore had the last couple of weeks off and should be fully rested for the Travelers Championship this week. In his last start he finished T-13 in the Memorial Tournament which was his third top 20 finish in his last five starts. Now Moore returns to TPC River Highlands which happens to be a course that he feels very comfortable at. He has only missed the cut once in 10 appearances here with five top 10s and a couple top 20s. Moore's offseason swing adjustments have resulted in much more consistent results this season and this is a course he can threaten to win at. His $9,800 FanDuel salary offers plenty of upside and allows a top tier golfer or two to still fit in your lineup. -- Erik Dantoft