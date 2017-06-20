Following Brooks Koepka's dominant performance at the U.S. Open, a healthy field led by top pros will head to Cromwell, Conn. for the Travelers Championship.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Rory McIlroy

Making his first start at TPC River Highlands, McIlroy has plenty of incentive. He certainly didn't enjoy missing the cut at the U.S. Open, but the Twitter spat that evolved later with former PGA Championship winner Steve Elkington is sure to provide extra motivation. This is the start of four tournaments in five weeks, including the Irish Open, Scottish Open and Open Championship. -- Bob Harig

Jordan Spieth

There's a lot of course history at TPC River Highlands from players such as Bubba Watson and Marc Leishman. But I'm going with a guy who's never even seen this place before. I have a feeling the course will be right up Spieth's alley -- and based on a final-round 3-under 69 at Erin Hills, I think his game is ready to start trending in the right direction very soon. -- Jason Sobel

DraftKings value picks

Webb Simpson

Simpson's success last week was a bit of a surprise to me (even though he has won a U.S. Open previously). I didn't think he'd putt well enough to play four days, so maybe he's got something figured out on the greens. I think he makes for a better tournament play than cash (as usual), so that's where my exposure to him would be. -- Taras Pitra

Chez Reavie

After a rough start to his season, Reavie has now strung together three consecutive made cuts including a fourth at St Jude and 16th at the U.S Open last week. His history at TPC River Highlands has been very consistent. Reavie has made the cut here in each of his last five appearances with two top 25s. It is always important to nab a guy as his form starts to come around before others notice and push his ownership up. I like Reavie in GPPs mostly, as opposed to cash games this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

Kelly Kraft

He's missed the cut both times he's played here, but Kraft is having the best season of his young career and is nails from the key approach range for this course. Kraft has been very inconsistent, but his three best finishes this year (2, 3, 18) have come following missed cuts. A better putter than his ranking supposes, Kraft is very high-risk/high-reward. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Graham DeLaet

This very talented ball striker can drive fantasy owners crazy by missing cuts when he looks like a great pick, but we need to have a selective memory when it comes to daily fantasy golf. DeLaet makes for an exciting GPP play as he has enormous upside with two top 10s in his last five starts this season and two top-5 finishes in his last three starts at TPC Highlands. He's priced too low this week on FanDuel based upon his odds so there is plenty of value in this pick.-- Zach Turcotte

Brendan Steele

Brendan Steele did his usual thing at the U.S. Open last week -- make the cut and score a bunch of fantasy points. Now he is in a weaker field for the Travelers Championship and his momentum from last week should carry over to another strong fantasy performance. Steele has a solid overall game that fits nicely at TPC River Highlands and that has translated into four straight top-25 finishes at this event. When you combine that and his midrange salary, you are getting a reliable cut maker with some salary cap flexibility when building your FanDuel lineups. -- Erik Dantoft