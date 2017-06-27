Jordan Spieth is probably still celebrating after his incredible chip-in victory out of the sand at the Travelers Championship, but the PGA Tour moves on to the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm this week on the outskirts of Washington, D.C.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Picks to win

Rickie Fowler

Making his first start since what was ultimately a disappointing tie for fifth at the U.S. Open, Fowler has some motivation to get a victory quickly. At both the Masters and U.S. Open, he played poorly on the last day. Fowler was second at this event two years ago, but TPC Potomac is a new venue for the event this year. -- Bob Harig

Brendan Steele

Following finishes of T-13 at the U.S. Open and T-14 at the Travelers, I expect Steele to head into a third consecutive start with a nothing-to-lose attitude. He can be aggressive this week while knowing he's already had two solid opening legs to the stretch. -- Jason Sobel

DraftKings value picks

Ollie Schniederjans

Schniederjans isn't exactly "turning a corner" coming into the week, but I think he makes for an excellent core GPP play when you consider the results coming in (he hasn't played on Tour in three weeks) and the talent that he possesses. A warm putter and the same consistent ball striking that he's showed us all year puts him in the Top 10 this week, possibly Top 5. -- Taras Pitra

Kevin Tway

The last two months have been a coming out party for Tway as he has made 7 of 8 cuts. He has also shown significatn upside as well with four Top 20s in that time frame, including a T5 at Wells Fargo and T3 at Valero. Last week his price was $700 more in a weaker field, so I like the value we are getting this week. I think Tway fits nicely into cash games and GPPs this week. -- Jeff Bergerson

FanDuel value picks

Grayson Murray

He might be struggling to find his way on Twitter, but Murray is starting to show the type of talent that led to a lot of preseason hype before he hit the tour for his rookie season. In recent weeks, the long hitting Murray has made six of his last seven cuts and his finishes have been improving. He is an emotional player on the course, but with his recent success he seems to be finding his stride and his confidence is growing. In a field this soft, there are going to be a lot of young players looking for an opportunity to make a big jump in the FedEx Cup standings and I fully expect Murray to be one of the beneficiaries this week. -- Zach Turcotte

Kyle Stanley

Stanley is in great form right now and we saw at previous events what his upside is when his putter is working. He has three Top 10 finishes in his last seven events played and I anticipate another strong performance from him at the Quicken Loans National. With no course history this week for TPC Potomac, accurate ball striking will be necessary and Kyle Stanley is a leader in that category. Priced at only $7,000, Stanley offers great value because he can rack up the fantasy points quickly and also allow for other high caliber golfers to make your FanDuel roster. -- Erik Dantoft