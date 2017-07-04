Expert picks for The Greenbrier Classic

Following an extremely challenging week of golf at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland, the PGA Tour makes the long-awaited return to The Greensbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs, WV later this week. This event was cancelled due to massive floods last season, and it's a welcome sight to see it back on the golf calendar.

Our panel of ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have laid out the players that they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals.

Pick to win

Jimmy Walker

Just when you thought he was done, Walker gets to return to a course where it has always been feast or famine: two missed cuts (including 2014, the last time he played the tournament), as well as two fourth-place ties and a runner-up to boot. "Sky" Walker is coming off two missed cuts in a row, but those were at the U.S. Open and last week, where the winning score was -7. This course will give Walker some confidence, knowing his scoring average around the place is 68.31. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Nick Taylor

Taylor has been on a pretty hot run the past month or so, and we're going back to the well at this price. In stronger fields he's usually priced in the mid $7,000s, so we're getting huge value here and it seems like one of those "don't fade cheap chalk" situations. He makes a lot of cuts and has shown some flashes of upside potential. -- Taras Pitra

Bryson DeChambeau

After a horrible start to the year which saw DeChambeau miss 11 cuts, this extremely talented player looks like he may be pulling everything together. In his last two appearances, he has posted a T26 and a T17, and has been outstanding tee-to-green. If his putting -- which is usually his downfall -- can come around, DeChambeau will return to the form we have been expecting. -- Jeff Bergerson

Vaughn Taylor

Solid in approach play from short distances, Taylor is usually short but accurate off the tee and has excellent proximity numbers. He has above-average putting numbers across the board, performs better on par-3s and -4s (he struggles on par-5s due to the distance), but has also never made the cut here and will be a high-risk/high-reward play thanks to expected low ownership. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Johnson Wagner

Some players are really tough to get a handle on from week to week, and few are more of a mystery each year than Wagner. Using Wagner can be a lot like trying to catch a falling knife, but he goes through a stretch or two each season where picks up enough points to keep his tour card. When he is on, he hits greens as well as anyone on tour. He has rarely had problems at the Greenbrier, posting five straight cuts and two Top-15 finishes. He also enters the week fresh off of two solid finishes in his last two starts, so it feels like just the right time to own Wagner -- especially for the bargain price of $5,300. -- Zach Turcotte

David Lingmerth

All things considered, Lingmerth might be the best overall fantasy golfer on FanDuel this week. He continues to show solid form with recent finishes of T5, T26, T21, T15 and T12, and also has a decent overall game for the Old White TPC. The Greenbrier Classic was cancelled last year, but in the previous three years, the Swede had two Top 10 finishes to go with a Top 20. The field sets up nicely for Lingmerth this week, and if he can put together four solid rounds of golf, he just might break through and take home the top prize. -- Erik Dantoft